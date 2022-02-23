- Home
Lebanon Foils Three Suicide Attacks by Terrorist Network
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon's Internal Security Forces [ISF] foiled plans by a "terrorist network" to carry out three suicide attacks in the country, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a news conference on Wednesday.
Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and that the plans for attacks, near the capital Beirut, involved gunfire and fire from rocket-propelled grenades in addition to suicide vests.
