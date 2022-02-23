No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lebanon Foils Three Suicide Attacks by Terrorist Network

Lebanon Foils Three Suicide Attacks by Terrorist Network
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces [ISF] foiled plans by a "terrorist network" to carry out three suicide attacks in the country, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a news conference on Wednesday.

Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and that the plans for attacks, near the capital Beirut, involved gunfire and fire from rocket-propelled grenades in addition to suicide vests.

Lebanon beirut daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Foils Three Suicide Attacks by Terrorist Network

Lebanon Foils Three Suicide Attacks by Terrorist Network

one hour ago
Hezbollah Drone ‘Small Fraction’ Of Resistance Movement’s Capabilities - MP

Hezbollah Drone ‘Small Fraction’ Of Resistance Movement’s Capabilities - MP

2 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday

2 days ago
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished – Statement

Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished – Statement

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-02-2022 Hour: 12:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot