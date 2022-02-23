‘Israeli’ Regime Kills Palestinian Teen, Resistance Warns “His Blood Will Ignite another Uprising”

By Staff, Agencies

Resistance groups based in the Gaza Strip censured the Zionist occupation military’s killing of a Palestinian teenage boy near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mohammad Shehadeh, 14, was martyred as ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot him in the town of al-Khader on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, urging an international investigation into the murder.

Additionally, the Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted local activist Ahmad Salah as saying that ‘Israeli’ soldiers opened live fire injuring Shehadeh before detaining him and that they prevented ambulances from reaching the victim.

He was shot and critically wounded during confrontations with ‘Israeli’ forces, who had raided al Khader.

The Islamic Jihad resistance movement strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by the Zionist enemy.

The killing of the Palestinian boy in cold blood is an obvious embodiment of terrorism and aggression against the defenseless people of Palestine, the group said.

Similarly, Hamas said the murder once again proved the brutality and terrorist acts of the Zionist regime against the innocent Palestinian nation.

The resistance group further warned that Shehadeh’s blood will pursue the occupying regime and its criminal leaders "like a curse" and will ignite a revolution and uprising against the enemy.

The ‘Israeli’ military claimed in a statement that Shehadeh was among three suspects who “hurled Molotov cocktails at passing drivers, endangering their lives.”

However, former al-Khader mayor Adnan Sbeih said Shehadeh was shot on the al-Khader side of the separation barrier, disputing whether he actually posed a risk to motorists.

“The child was maybe 100 meters from the wall. But the army seemed to have fired from much closer. It seemed like the army had prepared an ambush on this side of the wall,” Sbeih said.

Additionally, Ahmad Salah, Muhammad’s cousin, said Shehadeh was nowhere near close enough to the wall to threaten the Zionists.

“You can see in the videos that he’s still within the houses [of the village]. People filmed from their homes through the windows — that’s not next to the wall,” he noted.

Two other Palestinian teenagers have been martyred over the past 10 days in the occupied West Bank during violent confrontations with ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers.