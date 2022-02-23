No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Martyr Leaders 2022

 

  1. Home

Trump Praises Putin’s Recognition of Ukraine Rebels as ’Genius’

Trump Praises Putin’s Recognition of Ukraine Rebels as ’Genius’
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former US president Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to recognize Ukraine rebel-held areas as “genius” on Tuesday, appearing on a conservative talk radio show.

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" Trump said, adding that the events would not have happened under his leadership.

This comes after US President Joe Biden and US allies announced sanctions on Russia. Moscow also ordered troops to the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in a “peacekeeping” capacity.

"Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine as independent," Trump said. "Oh, that's wonderful."

“I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way!”

Trump, who has remained quiet on the developing crisis in Ukraine, said Biden’s response to the Ukraine crisis was “poorly handled.”

"Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer," Trump added.

Ukraine was the focal point of a Trump scandal ahead of the 2020 elections, with the former president accused of pressuring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and threatening to withhold military aid.

This led to the first of Trump’s two impeachments.

Russia ukraine JoeBiden DonaldTrump UnitedStates VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump Praises Putin’s Recognition of Ukraine Rebels as ’Genius’

Trump Praises Putin’s Recognition of Ukraine Rebels as ’Genius’

3 hours ago
Pentagon Approves National Guard Deployment Ahead of DC Trucker Convoy

Pentagon Approves National Guard Deployment Ahead of DC Trucker Convoy

4 hours ago
Helicopter Crashes near US Military Facility in Hawaii

Helicopter Crashes near US Military Facility in Hawaii

4 hours ago
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine

US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-02-2022 Hour: 12:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot