Parliament Says Yemen ’Graveyard’ Of Aggressors

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni parliament praised the country’s armed forces on their recent successful counterstrike against Saudi-led aggressors on a strategic northwestern front.

The legislative body congratulated the Yemeni army, their allied Popular Committees and tribal forces over the major triumph through a statement on Tuesday, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported.

“The surprising victory in Harad carries a strong and decisive message for the invading Saudi coalition and its mercenaries inside Yemen… the message that Yemen is the graveyard of aggressors. The Yemeni people constitute a hard and strong rock that destroys all the plots that take aim at the sons of this nation’s devotional identity,” the legislators said.

The statement came two days after the allied forces repelled the Saudi aggressors’ attack aimed to occupy the Harad District in Yemen’s Hajjah Province, inflicting heavy human and material losses on the Saudi forces.

For almost seven years, the Riyadh-led war on the besieged Arab country, aimed at re-installing the regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, has spawned the most horrible humanitarian disaster.

The protracted war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni civilians and turned the largely mountainous country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemeni defense forces have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.