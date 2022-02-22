No Script

IOF Brutally Assault Palestinian Down Syndrome Boy in Sheikh Jarrah

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] continue their attack on Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem].

Most recently, the IOF assaulted a young man with Down syndrome.

The disturbing video footage shows the boy with special needs, Mohamad Al Ajlouni, caught in the middle of a skirmish between “Israeli” soldiers, settlers and the Palestinians residence who are fighting evictions from their homes.

The video is graphic in its intensity. Pictures have been circulating on the net of soldiers attacking the boy with the Palestinian residence of the neighborhood trying to stop them with much altercations going on.

Hashtags of the violent incident have been going rife on different social media platforms. These include [#SaveSheikhJarrah].

“Israeli” soldiers simultaneously attacked women who were resisting the occupation forces as this video show and this is part on the attack on young Mohammad.

Al Ajlouni was transferred to the Makassed Islamic Charitable Society in the neighboring village of Al-Tur, after suffering from a state of panic and pain in the neck and shoulder. He was then discharged after taking the required tests.

