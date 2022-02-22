Lapid Says ‘Israel’ Not Bound By Iran Deal, Won’t Hesitate To Act

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid blasted the Iran negotiations at a faction meeting for his Yesh Atid party, claiming that “The terrible nuclear deal is about to be signed in Vienna. Iran is seeking to cancel the Revolution Guards listing as a ‘terrorist’ organization.”

“In another two and a half years, the restrictions on Iran will disappear. It will be able to return to its activity with advanced centrifuges and enrich uranium for a bomb,” the Zionist official went on to say.

“We will continue to have a sharp and open conversation with the US government, as one does with friends, to make sure that this deal is not the end.”

“To be clear: We are not subject to this deal. ‘Israel’ will protect its security by itself. We will not hesitate to act to prevent Iran from reaching its goal,” Lapid said.

For his part, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned the emerging deal will “likely create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” said Iran would use freed-up assets to target ‘Israel’, and vowed that the Tel Aviv regime “won’t accept Iran as a nuclear threshold state.”