Mossad Active in Bahrain, Boosting Security There - Senior Diplomat

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Bahraini diplomat on Sunday said the Zionist regime’s Mossad spying agency is active in his country.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, an undersecretary at Bahrain’s ministry of foreign affairs, made the comments during a discussion at the Munich Security Conference alongside Zionist war Minister Benny Gantz.

“There is intelligence cooperation between Bahrain and ‘Israel.’ Mossad is in Bahrain and they’re present in the region,” he said.

“If this security cooperation between Bahrain and ‘Israel’ would mean providing more stability and security, so be it, if it would mean saving the lives of innocent civilians,” he added.

Khalifa noted that visits by Mossad chiefs have been reported by Bahrain’s official news agency.

“The head of Mossad was received by his counterpart in Bahrain, so we do believe security cooperation, intelligence cooperation is part of our ongoing partnership between Bahrain and ‘Israel’ and will continue,” he said.

The session during which Khalifa spoke was so-called “Abraham Accords and Peace Options,” according to Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry.

Khalifa’s comments came following the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to Bahrain last week, the first official visit by a Zionist premier to the Gulf kingdom, during which he met with several Bahrain officials as well as with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa.

Earlier this month, Gantz signed a memorandum of understanding with his Bahraini counterpart while visiting the Gulf country. According to Gantz’s office, the memorandum of understanding will help advance intelligence cooperation, a framework for exercises, and cooperation in military industries.

The Tel Aviv regime and Bahrain established full diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered so-called Abraham Accords, a series of diplomatic deals between the Zionist occupation entity and four Arab countries — including the UAE, Sudan and Morocco.