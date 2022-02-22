Saudi Warplanes Kill, Injure Civilians in Latest Attacks across Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Warplanes belonging to the Saudi-led coalition of aggression against Yemen conducted fresh airstrikes as well as missile and artillery raids on residential areas in several Yemeni provinces, killing at least one civilian and injuring more than ten others.

Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported on Tuesday that Saudi-led warplanes had bombarded northwestern Hajjah Province 18 times, leaving one civilian martyred and ten more wounded.

The warplanes also carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni provinces of al-Jawf, Marib, and Taiz.

Additionally, six Yemeni civilians were injured as Saudi missile and artillery attacks targeted the Munabbih district of Saada province.

Over the past 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition fighter jets recorded 95 violations of a ceasefire declared in the port city of al-Hudaydah.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In the meantime, Yemeni forces have continued to grow stronger in the face of the Saudi-led invaders, advancing toward strategic areas held by Saudi-led mercenaries, including Marib province, and conducting several rounds of counterstrikes against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.