Yemeni Tribes Support Retaliatory Ops on Saudi Arabia, UAE

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni tribes in the central province of Marib announced general mobilization in support of recent retaliatory operations deep inside Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Local media reports said the tribes of Murad, Bani Dhabian and Qaifa in the Rahba district, south of Marib Province, rallied on Monday to back the Yemeni army and fighters from the allied Popular Committees in confronting the Saudi-led aggression.

Under the banner of “Confronting escalation with escalation,” the tribes hailed Yemeni troops and their allies for carrying out "Hurricane Yemen" operations last month against Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the use of homegrown ballistic missiles and combat drones.

The participants condemned crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition forces against Yemeni civilians, saying the atrocities are in flagrant violation of international regulations and human rights laws.

The attendees, including sheikhs and notable figures of the strategic Yemeni province, denounced the silence of the international community towards such violations and called on the Yemeni army and the allied Popular Committees to intensify retaliatory attacks on the aggressor states.

They also stressed the importance of mobilization at various levels to confront the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries.

The Yemeni forces have recently staged at least three major rounds of retaliatory strikes against the UAE in the space of a single month, and conducted similar counter-raids against Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to step up their reprisal if Saudi Arabia and its allies failed to wind down the war, which has turned Yemen into the site of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and shattered much of the nation’s infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the UAE, bogged down in the country.