Ukrainian President Says ‘Not Afraid’ After Russia Moves

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his countrymen ‘are not afraid after Russia’s move to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and hours later said it would deploy troops there to “maintain peace.”

Zelensky said “We are on our own land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone.”

“We owe nothing to anyone. And we will not give anything to anyone,” he added.

Relatively, an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council took place on the deepening Ukraine crisis as the US said the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin was an “unprovoked violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Western countries have repeatedly warned Russia not to officially recognize the separatist regions in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia has been amassing its forces around Ukraine’s borders for weeks, raising concern among the US and other Western governments that it might be planning to invade the country. Moscow has insisted it has no plans to do so.