Iranian Army Ground Force Robustly Defending Borders - Top Commander

Iranian Army Ground Force Robustly Defending Borders - Top Commander
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri hailed the Army Ground Force for firmly and powerfully defending the country’s borders.

“The Army Ground Force has a heavy responsibility in defending the country’s borders and territorial integrity … and is fulfilling the responsibility with confidence, calm and firmness,” Major General Baqeri said during the opening ceremony of a water project carried out by the Army in Hirmand, a town in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

He also hailed the force’s efforts to serve the people in the region, especially in reducing poverty and helping the residents in the fight against the coronavirus.

Baqeri noted that a hospital in the nearby city of Zabol will be equipped by the Army to make it ready to better serve the locals.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider it a duty to help the people using their equipment and capabilities wherever there is a need, Major General Baqeri went on to say.

Iran IranianArmy

