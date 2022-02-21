No Script

“Israel” Appoints Ex-general as Head of Gov’t Cyber Security

By Staff, Agencies 

The “Israeli” cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of retired military intelligence general Gaby Portnoy to head the Zionist entity’s Cyber Directorate.

The Cyber Directorate is the main body charged with “Israel's” cyberspace and advancing the build-up of its strength. 

It works to strengthen the protection of organizations and settlers in dealing with cyber-attacks and in preparing for emergencies.

Portnoy, 52, is chief operating officer of high-tech firm “EnVizon Medical.”

Prior to that, he spent 31 years in the armed forces, serving in senior positions including head of operations for the Intelligence Corps, retiring with the rank of brigadier-general.

