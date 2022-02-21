All Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Economic Interests Should be Lifted – Spokesman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the Vienna talks have remarkably progressed and that Iran is waiting for decisions from the United States and Europe.

The spokesman made the remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

Asked about the removal of the nonnuclear sanctions, Khatibzadeh replied that the Iranian delegation presented its proposals in a written form after going back to Vienna Talks from Tehran; meanwhile, all sanctions which are obstacles to Iran’s economic interests and are inconsistent with the other side’s commitments have to be lifted.

About the process of the talks, Khatibzadeh said what the remaining issues are the most serious and toughest ones that should be solved.

If “we reach a point” where the other side thinks that Iran would ignore its red lines and people’s rights, they should know that the country will never make a deal on the great Iranian people rights, the spokesman underlined.