Hezbollah Drone ‘Small Fraction’ Of Resistance Movement’s Capabilities - MP

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah officials have said that the Lebanese resistance movement’s capabilities have shocked and humiliated the ‘Israeli’ regime, stressing that the unmanned aerial vehicle that flew over the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories is merely a small fraction of those capabilities.

The head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, said the resistance movement’s deterrent power has struck horror in the heart of the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Raad hailed the Hassan drone as one of Hezbollah’s outstanding military achievements which will prevent the Tel Aviv occupation regime from staging attacks against Lebanon, saying the drone was merely a small part of weapons produced by the resistance group to protect Lebanon against the ‘Israeli’ entity.

He underlined that Hezbollah defends the entire Lebanon and is standing by the side of the Lebanese people amid a financial and economic crisis in the Arab country.

Hezbollah said on February 18 that it flew a drone over ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes and it had returned untouched despite attempts to shoot it down.

The Zionist military said that its aerial missile systems were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after the radio-controlled aircraft crossed into the occupied lands from Lebanon, though the occupation regime failed to strike the drone.