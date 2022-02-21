No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will appear in a televised interview via al-Manar TV Channel on Wednesday February 23rd, 2022 at 20:30 Beirut time.

The discussion will tackle the life of the former Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi on his 30th martyrdom anniversary.

Live coverage in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon sayyed abbas moussawi Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday

8 hours ago
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished – Statement

Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished – Statement

3 days ago
Hezbollah Turns Threats into Opportunities, Converts Its Missiles into Precision Ones

Hezbollah Turns Threats into Opportunities, Converts Its Missiles into Precision Ones

4 days ago
Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: Our Main Goal Is To Preserve The Existence of The Resistance

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: Our Main Goal Is To Preserve The Existence of The Resistance

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-02-2022 Hour: 02:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot