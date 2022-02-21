- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in Televised Interview on Wednesday
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will appear in a televised interview via al-Manar TV Channel on Wednesday February 23rd, 2022 at 20:30 Beirut time.
The discussion will tackle the life of the former Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi on his 30th martyrdom anniversary.
Live coverage in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
