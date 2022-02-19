“Israel” Suffers the Shock of Hassan Drone: What If It was Booby-Trapped?

By Jihad Haider

Beirut – The reconnaissance tour of the Islamic Resistance’s Hassan drone, over northern occupied Palestine, surprised the “Israeli” enemy’s political and military leadership. The drone, which roamed the targeted area for 40 minutes in a reconnaissance mission, flew for 70 kilometers and then returned safe.

However, the enemy’s leadership faces a new level of challenges and dangers:

Hassan’s drone embodied the resistance leadership’s decision to establish a new level of response.

The resistance presented a practical example of the drones it was manufacturing and the advanced technological advantages it had reached.

It revealed the “Israeli” air system’s inability to confront the advanced resistance drones, after it succeeded in roaming over tens of kilometers and returning safe.

It carried out reconnaissance and security missions at a depth of tens of kilometers, for the first time in the history of the conflict with "Israel".

It opened a series of questions that will remain a source of concern for the intelligence and operational services, about the information treasure it carried.

The successive failed attempts to down the drone, using various means of military interception from helicopters and missiles, created an atmosphere of war among the settlers.

The “Israeli” army’s reaction in the occupied Palestinian sky brought the settlers to the shelters, and they returned to their routine lives only when the army issued a statement urging them to do so.

It caused widespread confusion among the enemy's political and military leadership as well as in its media institutions. Some of the confusion aspects appeared in the repeated and various statements, until the “Israeli” media recognized the danger of what happened.

It constituted an additional qualitative achievement for the resistance in the war of consciousness, acknowledged by the “Israeli” entity’s experts.

The Islamic resistance’s statement in which it announced its responsibility for the operation deepened the confusion of the enemy's leadership and scored a resounding achievement.

The resistance’s statement put the “Israeli” leadership before the challenge of finding the appropriate response.

The Islamic Resistance unveiled to the enemy's leadership its ability to respond in proportion, when it comes to air strikes and reconnaissance over Lebanon.

The resistance sent the enemy and its people a message that the sky of occupied Palestine may be the arena for a new equation related to the air action.

The resistance placed the political and military decision-making institutions in the enemy’s entity before a terrifying scenario: What if the next time Hezbollah decided to send a drone swarm?

The flight of the enemy’s warplanes over Beirut and the suburbs revealed the restrictions imposed by the resistance on the enemy’s leadership regarding the level of response. Simply, “Israel” fears of resistance’s counter response to any fire attack on the Lebanese territory.

This round showed two contradictory scenes on both sides of the front: The high morale of the resistance crowd, in contrast to the atmosphere of terror that brought the settlers to the shelters.

The resistance provided tangible evidence of its ability to send a booby-trapped drone – if it wanted – and to carry out focused qualitative operation against any of the strategic targets at a depth of tens of kilometers.

It formed a new foundational station in the deterrence equation from the gate of the resistance's ability to respond locally focused, which will be on the assessment and decision table when studying local or broad operational options.