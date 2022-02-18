No Script

Islamic Resistance Sends "Hassan" Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished – Statement

Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished – Statement
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

{… and incumbent upon Us was support of the believers} – Holy Quran | Rum, 47

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

On Friday, February 18th, 2022, the Islamic Resistance launched its “Hassan” Drone inside the occupied Palestinian territories in which it entered and roamed the targeted area for 40 minutes in a reconnaissance mission over an area of 70 kilometers northern occupied Palestine.

Despite all of the enemy’s successive attempts to bring it down, the “Hassan” Drone returned from the occupied territories safe and sound after accomplishing its required mission successfully; however, all of the enemy’s measures in place didn’t affect its movement.

{And victory is not except from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise} – Holy Quran | Al Imran, 126

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

