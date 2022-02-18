‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Couldn’t Bring Down a Drone That Entered via Northern Airspace

By Staff

Sirens sounded on Friday morning and explosions were heard in the Upper Galilee, in the occupied Palestinian territories, as reports suggested that a drone has entered through the Lebanese airspace.

In a related context, ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s spokesman Avichai Adraee claimed that “an explosive-laden drone was observed as entering from the Lebanese airspace, in which interrupting missiles were launched to intercept it but failed to bring it down. Additionally, drones were launched to interrupt it, but the drone has been lost and the military is searching for it.”

‘Israeli’ Walla! news website also noted that settlers in the north entered police centers after hearing the sirens, while an explosion was heard in Safad.

Zionist media further mentioned that “initial investigations suggested that the drone belongs to Hezbollah, was unarmed, and entered to collect intelligence information,” however, “it is unknown whether the drone was brought down or returned safely.”

The ‘Israeli’ reports also stated that tracing the drone was lost minutes after the sirens and the interception system were activated.

Later reports indicated that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime admits that it failed to bring down the drone it claimed to have entered the occupied Palestinian airspace from Lebanon.

‘Israeli’ commentators considered that hours after the incident, for which many jets and helicopters were deployed, the Zionist military knows nothing about the drone; hence, the scenario is very worrying had dozens of same drones been launched at the same time towards the occupation entity.