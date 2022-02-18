Saudi Warplanes Bomb Sanaa, At Least One Civilian Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes intensified air raids against residential areas in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and elsewhere across the war-wracked country, after the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council announced the launch of a general mobilization campaign against the Saudi war and all-out blockade.

The warplanes conducted several air attacks against al-Masajid area in the Bani Matar district of Sanaa early on Friday, Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported.

At least one civilian was martyred in the latest attack. It followed another strike that hit Hajjah province.

Yemeni media outlets also reported that the Saudi military aircraft launched at least seven raids against the al-Jubah and Wadi districts of Yemen’s central province of Marib.

Saudi planes hit Medghal and Sirwah districts in the same Yemeni province as well.

The wrplanes also bombed the Harad district in Yemen’s northern province of Hajjah on three occasions. There have been no reports of casualties as of yet.

Al-Tinah area in the Midi district of Hajjah province was also targeted by the warplanes.

Mahdi al-Mashat, who heads Yemen's Supreme Political Council, stressed on Wednesday the importance of “popular steadfastness” in the face of the aggressors as he announced the start of the “Hurricane Yemen” campaign.

Al-Mashat added that the campaign would include the Yemeni people, elite, and officials, emphasizing that the nation will mobilize to respond to the crimes of Saudi Arabia and its allies via “all available means.”

He also urged state institutions to play an effective role in advancing the campaign at all levels.

Additionally, he called on all Yemeni people to “seriously interact” with the campaign and stand by the army and popular committees in the fight against the brutal Saudi aggression.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, bogged down in the country.