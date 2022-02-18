Ottawa Protest Leaders Arrested, Police Ready to Act

By Staff, Agencies

Police in the Canadian capital have arrested two leaders of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that has occupied the city for nearly three weeks, as they prepare to “take action” to end the protesters.

Police on Thursday ramped up their presence in the area, where approximately 400 vehicles are still involved in what Ottawa residents and political leaders have described as an “occupation” and “siege”.

They have told protesters to leave the area or face possible arrest and criminal charges.

On its Twitter account, the convoy said Tamara Lich, one of its leaders, had been arrested and taken into custody.

“We will continue to hold the line,” the convoy posted. Another of the group’s organisers, Chris Barber, was also arrested.

Earlier in the day, two buses of police moved into the city’s central area as the Ottawa Police Service handed out leaflets warning the protesters that they would “face severe penalties under provincial and federal legislation”.

That could include arrest and criminal charges, seizure or removal of their vehicles, and a suspension of their driver’s licenses, the leaflet stated.

Steve Bell, the interim police chief, said that police have been “bolstering … resources, developing clear plans, and preparing to take action” to disperse the demonstrators.

“The action is imminent,” Bell told reporters during a news conference, adding that fencing and other barriers had been set up and that movement into the city centre would be restricted to only those with lawful reasons to be there, such as living or working in the area.

The apparent reinforcements added to an already heavy security presence, but there was no immediate sign of a move to clear the protesters.

“If you want to leave on your own terms, now is the time to do it,” said Bell, addressing the protesters directly. He added: “We’ve been very clear with everyone since the very beginning: It’s time to go. Your time in our city has come to an end and you must leave.”

But protesters, many of whom honked their horns throughout the afternoon, remained defiant.

A large group of Canadian truckers and their supporters descended on Parliament Hill in Ottawa late last month to protest against a mandatory vaccination requirement at the Canada-US border. Hundreds have remained in the city, demanding an end to all COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Others have called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be removed from office.

Blockades at crucial points along the US-Canada border also were erected in support of the central protest in Ottawa, disrupting traffic and commercial trade between the two countries, but those were dismantled over the past several days.