Yemen Can’t Wait: General Mobilization Declared to Respond to Saudi War By All Means

By Staff, Agencies

President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat announced the launch of a popular mobilization campaign against the Saudi war and blockade, vowing that people will join forces with officials to counter the invaders through “all available means.”

In a meeting on Wednesday, al-Mashat stressed the importance of “popular steadfastness” in the face of the aggressors as he announced the start of the “Hurricane Yemen” campaign, the al-Masirah television network reported.

He added that the campaign would include the Yemeni people, elite, and officials, emphasizing that the nation will mobilize to respond to the crimes of Saudi Arabia and its allies via “all available means.”

Al-Mashat urged state institutions to play an effective role in advancing the campaign at all levels.

He also called on all Yemeni people to “seriously interact” with the campaign and stand by the army and popular committees in the fight against the brutal aggression.

The official said the Saudi-led coalition’s continued targeting of Yemen’s civilian infrastructure proves its failure in the war, adding that the prolongation of the crippling US-Saudi siege of Yemen and the escalation of war crimes against its people are evidence that the aggressors are far from peace.

Al-Mashat emphasized that the Yemeni people would achieve a final victory with their seriousness, patience and responsible acts.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished Arab country, which is accompanied by a tight siege, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.