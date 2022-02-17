No Script

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: Our Main Goal Is To Preserve The Existence of The Resistance

folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

An old video of Hezbollah's prominent military leader, martyr  Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, in which he highlights the importance of preserving the existence of the resistance.

 

