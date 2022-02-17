Imam Khamenei: Iran Self-sufficient, Enemies Seek To Prevent It from Obtaining Peaceful Nuclear Energy

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran emerged victorious through the presence of the people and not guns and political measures, highlighting the Islamic Republic’s self-sufficiency on different levels.

His Eminence underscored also that the enemies of the Iranian people are seeking to deprive them of peaceful nuclear energy, stressing once again that the Islamic Republic has never sought nuclear weapons.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a live televised speech today marking the anniversary of the Popular Uprising of the People of Tabriz against the Pahlavi regime, which took place on February 18, 1978.

Every year, the Leader receives thousands of people from different walks of life in East Azerbaijan Province at Imam Khomeini Hussainia but this year, due to the observance of health protocols for the coronavirus, this meeting was held through videoconference with the people present in the Tabriz prayer hall.

Appreciating the efforts of people of Tabriz in the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The Revolution was able to turn Iran from a scientifically backward country, economically dependent on the great powers and politically follower of some countries, into an independent, beloved and very successful country."

Imam Khamenei hailed the Tabriz uprising as a thanksgiving day for all Iranians as it made the Islamic Revolution fruitful.

Elsewhere in his remarks, His Eminence praised the "Material and spiritual progress and the formation of the Islamic society and the achievement of a new and great Islamic civilization" which he listed atop of the goals of the revolution.

“Enemies lay an emphasis on our peaceful nuclear issue out of cruelty. We do not seek nuclear weapons. We seek to use peaceful nuclear energy. Sooner or later, we will urgently need peaceful nuclear energy, and if we fail to act today, it will be too late tomorrow,” Imam Khamenei underlined.

His Eminence stressed that Iran's nuclear program is of a peaceful nature, lambasting the enemies who are seeking to deprive Iranians of the peaceful nuclear energy.

"The Islamic Republic has never sought nuclear weapons," Imam Khamenei reiterated.

His Eminence also pointed to the country's achievements since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying: "The progress that has been made in the field of infrastructure over the years is astonishing, which would certainly not have been possible without the Revolution."

Stating that today, people from some regional countries come to Iran for the most complex surgeries, Imam Khamenei said that the country made progress in various scientific fields after the Revolution, highlighting that the Islamic Republic was self-sufficient in producing COVID vaccines without seeking any foreign help.