Iran’s Top Nuclear Negotiator: It’s Time for ‘Serious Decisions’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top negotiator to the nuclear talks between Tehran and the remaining signatories of a 2015 deal Ali Baqeri Kabi said the ball is in the other side’s court to make the negotiations come to a conclusion by taking “serious decisions.”

“After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though. Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions,” Baqeri Kani tweeted on Wednesday.

The United States left the deal in 2018, returning the sanctions that it had lifted. The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting eight rounds of talks to examine the potential of removal of the inhumane and illegal sanctions and a US return to the accord.

The top Iranian negotiator’s remarks echoed those made earlier by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in which the top diplomat asserted that a final agreement hinged on the other side’s conduct.

“The Iranian side’s initiatives have put an agreement within reach, but the conclusion of a final agreement depends on the Western side’s responsible conduct,” Amir Abdollahian said he had told the European official on Tuesday.

The Western side that is attending the talks includes the UK, France, and Germany, US allies that have been complying closely with Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.