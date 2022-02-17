Enemies Overpowered by Iran - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami underlined that Iran has amassed such great capabilities that the enemies have become impotent in the face of its power in all areas.

The Iranian military forces have strongly stood against the enemies on the ground, in the air and at the sea and blocked their way, Major General Salami said after a visit to the IRG Navy bases in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan on Wednesday.

Salami further noted that Iran’s great power and might have made the enemies incapable, important and frustrated, in a way that the adversaries have become unable to make any move.

In remarks in September 2021, the IRG chief said the enemies of the Islamic Republic are facing a lose-lose situation with a sense of “strategic frustration.”

The enemy will have to pay a cost if it chooses to stay and will feel the shame of escape if it runs away, Major General Salami warned.