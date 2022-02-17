Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Damascus Countryside

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s air defenses repelled yet another attack by the Zionist occupation regime on the outskirts of the Arab country’s capital Damascus.

State-run SANA news agency published a report citing a “military source” as saying that the ‘Israeli’ attack targeted the town of Zakieh, which is located to the south of the capital, early on Thursday.

According to the source, the attack saw the ‘Israeli’ regime firing “surface-to surface missiles” from the direction of Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, which have been under the Zionist occupation since 1967.

The Syrian military confronted the offensive, destroying most of the incoming projectiles.

Earlier, Euronews reported that a number of explosions had rung out outside the Khan al-Shih town on Damascus’ southwestern countryside.

This is the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s second attack on Syrian soil in the space of a week. The regime had attacked some areas lying in the western Syrian province of Homs last Wednesday.

Syria and the Tel Aviv occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s continued occupation of the Golan Heights.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.