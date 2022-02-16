No Script

‘Israel’ Worried Whether Hezbollah’s Alpine Unit Matches the Zionist Military’s

By Staff

Hours after Hezbollah Central Media released footage of the resistance group’s elite ski unit taking to the slopes in South Lebanon as part of training to fight the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, The Jerusalem Post published a piece questioning if Hezbollah's alpine unit is a match for the ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s alpine unit.

The video showed Hezbollah fighters firing assault rifles and handguns towards ‘Israeli’ targets while on skis and Skidoos.

It also showed the Hezbollah men doing hand-to-hand combat in the snow and with a warning soundbite by Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah saying: “What distinguishes Hezbollah is that enemies fear it even before it takes action!"

The ‘Israeli’ newspaper compared ‘Israeli’ troops in the military’s reserve Alpine Unit with operatives in the video who were wearing white uniforms to camouflage with the snow in South Lebanon.

The Zionist military’s alpine unit consists of reserve soldiers who serve in elite infantry units during their active duty.

Hezbollah has been described by senior ‘Israeli’ military officers as the strongest army in the Middle East after the Zionist occupation military.

