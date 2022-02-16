No Script

Martyr Leaders 2022

 

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah's Enemies Fear It Even Before It Takes Action
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 minutes ago
By Staff

{Allah has decreed, “I and My messengers will certainly prevail.” Surely Allah is All-Powerful, Almighty.} | Holy Quran | Al-Mujadila ~ Verse 21

Hezbollah's Central Media published a video showing Special Forces training on snow, which Zionist media commented on describing the exercises as precisely taken care of: The uniform of the fighters, snow equipment, and appropriate camouflage with the environment.

The video ends with a soundbite by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah saying: "What distinguishes Hezbollah is that enemies fear it even before it takes action!"

 

