Martyr Leaders 2022

 

Iran’s FM: Final Nuclear Agreement Depends on Western Side’s Responsible Conduct

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that reaching a final agreement in Vienna solely depends on the Western side’s responsible attitude.

Referring to his phone talk with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Amir Abdollahian in a tweet on Wednesday wrote that he had told the European official that “The Iranian side’s initiatives have put an agreement within reach, but the conclusion of a final agreement depends on the Western side’s responsible conduct."

The top Iranian diplomat also cautioned Borrell that the other side’s respect for Tehran’s “redlines” was of “essential importance” to the Islamic Republic, adding that some “important issues remain” to be dealt with as part of the negotiations.

Speaking to his British counterpart Liz Truss on the phone on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian likewise underscored that the negotiating sides could arrive at a “good deal” if the Western parties adopted a “realistic approach.”

Iran hossein amir abdollahian JCPOA EuropeanUnion

Comments

Iran's FM: Final Nuclear Agreement Depends on Western Side's Responsible Conduct

whatshot