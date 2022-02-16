Yemeni Resistance Releases Footage of Launching Retaliatory Drone Ops Targeting Saudi, Emirati Depths [Video]

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces released new footage depicting their retaliatory drone operations that targeted both Saudi and Emirati depths for their major role in the bloody war on the Arab nation.

Yemen’s War Media outlet issued the footage on Tuesday, though the exact date of the retaliatory operations in the footage was not identified.

The Yemeni forces have recently escalated their missile and drone operations against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates [UAE], which are arch-allies in a 2015-present war on the impoverished Arab country.

The almost seven-year-old Riyadh-led war on the besieged Arab country aimed at re-installing the regime of fugitive Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, which has spawned the world’s most horrible humanitarian disaster in the contemporary history.

The protracted war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni civilians and turned the largely mountainous country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The United States, first under Barack Obama and later under Donald Trump and Joe Biden, has been the Saudi-led coalition’s partner in the devastating war that has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more.

The US and its Western allies, especially the UK, have backed the horrific war in Yemen by supplying lethal arms to Riyadh and its allies, chief among them the UAE, as well as logistical and political support.

Despite the global conspiracy to crush the Yemeni resistance forces, they have only grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, bogged down with losses.

The Yemeni forces have recently staged at least three major rounds of retaliatory strikes against the UAE in the space of a single month, and conduct similar counter-raids against Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to step up their reprisal if the Arab countries failed to wind down the warfare, which has turned Yemen into the site of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and shattered much of the nation’s infrastructure.