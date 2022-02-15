Iran’s Shamkhani: US Non-compliance most Important Threat to Any Agreement in Vienna

By Staff, Agencies

As negotiations continue in Vienna to revive the US-ditched Iran deal and lift sanctions, Tehran warned that Washington’s proven disloyalty to its own signature is the most significant threat to any agreement.

“Proven American malpractice is the most important threat to any agreement. Verification and providing a guarantee are an integral part of a #GoodDeal,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Shamkhani stressed that any deal at the ongoing eighth round of Vienna talks between representatives from the Islamic Republic and the remaining parties to the 2015 agreement must entail sustainable economic benefits for the country.

“The real lifting of sanctions means that #Iran will enjoy credible and sustainable economic benefits,” he said.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that the West’s lack of resolve to achieve a good deal in Vienna has prolonged the negotiations.

“Some hasty measures, repetitive tampering with the text and lack of serious resolve for achieving a good and reliable agreement in Vienna by the Western sides have caused the negotiations to become unnecessarily protracted,” Amir-Abdollahian said during a telephone conversation with European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

“We will never back down from our red lines, which are based on logic and realism,” he said.