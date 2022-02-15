France Says Conditions No Longer In Place to Continue Mali Fight

By Staff, Reuters

Conditions are no longer in place to continue the fight against militants in Mali and French President Emmanuel Macron has asked to re-organize his country’s troops in the region, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

"If the conditions are no longer in place so that we can act in Mali, which is clearly the case, then we will continue to fight terrorism next door with the Sahel countries," Le Drian told France 5.

France is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali, but adapting its strategy to prevent militancy spreading south may prove complex and contribute to uncertainty in the region.

A French drawdown would mean the European special forces, Takuba Task Force, would also leave with diplomats saying that the political, operational and legal conditions to remain becoming increasingly difficult.

Western foreign ministers and senior diplomats held crunch talks on their countries' future presence fighting militants in Mali on Monday after three weeks of consultations amid deterioration in relations between Mali and France, the main foreign military power in the Sahel region.

Two European and one African diplomatic source said regional and international leaders would meet Wednesday for dinner in Paris to hold discussions with Macron ahead of an EU-Africa summit on Thursday. The French presidency did not respond to requests for comment.

"The president wants us re-organize. We aren't going, but we will re-organize to ensure the fight against terrorism continues," Le Drian said.

Three diplomatic sources said the announcement on a withdrawal from Mali would be made this week.

A draft document seen by Reuters, distributed to countries involved in Mali that has yet to be approved, says that France and its Takuba partners had agreed to coordinate withdrawal of their military resources from Malian territory.

It is not clear what will happen to troops that withdraw from Mali. France has already cut troops in the Sahel with the aim of reducing numbers from around 5,000 to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.