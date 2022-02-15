Lebanon Records 3,717 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 3,717 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 108 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 1,020,204 cases and 9,855 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 822 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 373 are in intensive care, with 83 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 893 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,618,478 or 48 percent of the eligible population, as well as 1,033 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,218,510 people, or 40.7 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 296 third doses bringing that the total to 489,952 or 22.1 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.