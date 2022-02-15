Canada: Emergency Powers to End Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday activated emergency powers to end protests that continue to shut down some border crossings and paralyze downtown Ottawa.

In the western Canadian province of Alberta, police on Monday broke up an armed group that was prepared to use violence to back a blockage at a border crossing with the United States.

Trudeau will use the 1988 Emergencies Act, allowing the federal government to override the provinces and authorize temporary measures to ensure national security.

Under the legislation, Trudeau can impose special restrictions on public assembly and travel, and mobilize federal support for local police.

The act has only been used once in peacetime - by former prime minister and Trudeau's father, Pierre - who invoked it in 1970 after a militant group of Quebec separatists kidnapped a diplomat and killed a provincial cabinet minister.

“Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID vaccination mandate, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing government policies, from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.

Trudeau already spoke to the provincial premiers about the plan, with those of Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan opposing it.

"I was very clear with Mr. Trudeau: We do not want to invoke the federal Emergencies Act in Quebec,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.

The Canadian parliament is now faced with approving the use of emergency measures within a week, and can at any time revoke the measure.