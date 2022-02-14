Five UN Personnel Abducted in Saudi-UAE Occupied Southern Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Five United Nations [UN] staff members have been abducted in occupied southern Yemen, the world body said on Sunday.

The five were kidnapped in the southern governorate of Abyan on Friday while returning to the port city of Aden "after having completed a field mission," UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko told AFP.

"The United Nations is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release," Kaneko added.

It was not immediately clear who had abducted the UN staff.

Occupied southern provinces witness chaos and insecurity amid the spread of the Takfiri groups affiliated with the US-Saudi-UAE aggression forces.