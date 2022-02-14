Jordanian Legislators Call for Branding ‘Israel’ As Apartheid Entity

By Staff, Agencies

More than two dozen Jordanian lawmakers have signed a memorandum, asking human rights organizations as well as Arab and international parliaments to brand the Zionist occupation entity as an apartheid regime.

The letter, undersigned by 25 legislators, calls on the bodies to back up the Amnesty International’s new report, which says the Tel Aviv regime is carrying out “the crime of apartheid against Palestinians” and must be held accountable for treating them as “an inferior racial group.”

The memorandum also stressed that Palestine is the top issue of Jordan, Arab countries and the Muslim world.

The lawmakers further noted that Arab countries should expose the nature of the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime and follow up the issue in international bodies.

Last week, at least 277 human rights groups and civil society organizations denounced the Zionist authorities for enforcing a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians.

The organizations, which come from 16 Arab countries as well as six European and Latin American states, demanded in a joint statement the trial of ‘Israeli’ authorities involved in perpetration of genocide, war crimes and racial discrimination against Palestinians.

They condemned the ‘Israeli’ regime’s racist practices against Palestinians and its treatment of the latter as an inferior racial group, and called for the launch of a campaign to put an ultimate end to the regime’s apartheid actions.

The human rights organizations also urged punitive measures, including travel bans and asset freezing, against ‘Israeli’ military officials besides arms embargoes against the Tel Aviv regime.

They also called upon the International Criminal Court [ICC] to include apartheid crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in its future investigations.