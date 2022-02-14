‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, At least 29 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked on Sunday Palestinian citizens in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in which at least 29 of them sustained injuries as a result of confrontations.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in occupied al-Quds stated that among the injuries were three paramedics, two foreign solidarity activists, and a child.

The group added that the injuries varied between rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs that caused burns, beatings, and pepper gas spray, noting that six of the injured were transferred to hospital.

Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation regime forces continued their attacks on the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of occupied al-Quds, closing its western entrance with iron barriers.