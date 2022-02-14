Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Eleven in Albuquerque

By Staff, AP

Police in Albuquerque, north-central New Mexico, arrested a man suspected of stabbing at least eleven people, two of whom were critically injured, at multiple locations across the city.

Authorities said that officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife.

About two miles east, near the University of New Mexico, police received another call about a person who was stabbed in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building around 1 p.m., police added, while the fourth incident was reported nearby in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said another call came about a suspect attempting to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found "multiple stabbing victims," the statement said. Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

Police Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random ... There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point."

Police arrested a man who's believed to have stabbed as many as 11 people, authorities said, though he was not identified on Sunday.