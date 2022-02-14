No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Paris Police Kill Knife-wielding Man at Train Station

Paris Police Kill Knife-wielding Man at Train Station
folder_openEurope... access_time 18 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Police in the French capital killed a man who allegedly attacked them with a knife at Paris’s Gare du Nord station.

The incident took place at about 7 am on Monday at the terminus for trains from London.

“The person who attacked them died on the spot,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio, adding that two police officers received minor injuries.

“The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travelers,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote in a tweet.

A France Television journalist at the railway station at the time posted a video of the incident on social media, in which two gunshots can be heard.

“It was an individual known to the police as someone who wandered around in the station,” Djebbari added. “He appears to have attacked the police with a knife, forcing them to use their weapon.”

Gare du Nord is one of Europe’s biggest railway stations and home to international train services connecting to the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Djebarri said the incident had caused major traffic disruptions on Monday morning. He added that the incident was not thought to be terrorism-related.

Worries over violent crime and terrorism are among key concerns for French voters ahead of the presidential election in April.

france paris

Comments

  1. Related News
Paris Police Kill Knife-wielding Man at Train Station

Paris Police Kill Knife-wielding Man at Train Station

18 hours ago
Russia Reduces Its Diplomatic Staff in Ukraine

Russia Reduces Its Diplomatic Staff in Ukraine

2 days ago
Scotland Yard Sends Questionnaire to BoJo Amid “Partygate” Probe

Scotland Yard Sends Questionnaire to BoJo Amid “Partygate” Probe

2 days ago
Ukraine Crisis: Biden Talks of World War, Warns Americans To Leave Now 

Ukraine Crisis: Biden Talks of World War, Warns Americans To Leave Now 

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-02-2022 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot