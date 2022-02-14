Tehran: Vienna Agreement Awaiting Political Decisions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that the stronger the will of the US and the three European countries, the shorter the distance to reach an agreement, underscoring that there is no deadlock in the Vienna talks.

Answering a question over the latest development over the ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1, Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference on Monday that negotiations are being held as before and there is no deadlock in the Vienna talks.

Iran has made its political decisions for years and has decided to remain in the JCOPA, he said, adding that Tehran is waiting to receive a response from the Western parties over its initiatives.

The spokesman went on to emphasize that "The stronger the will of the United States and the three European countries, the shorter the distance to reach an agreement."

Asked about demands of the American side in the negotiations, the Iranian diplomat said that the United States is untrustworthy.

Saying that Iran and P4+1 are looking for objective guarantees, Khatibzadeh added that the US must guarantee that it will not violate international laws and regimes again.

All sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 must be removed completely, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh spoke about the recent development over the issue of Ukraine and the status of Iranian citizens in this country.

Expressing concern about the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, he added that Iran is closely following the developments in Ukraine.

Iran has good relations with both countries, he said, inviting the two sides to resolve their disputes peacefully.