‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian House, Murder Teen, Injure 20 Others near Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time 19 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers stormed the home of political detainee Mahmoud Ghaleb Jaradat in the town of Silat al-Harithiya in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday evening and started preparing to detonate it.

Hours into the invasion, the Zionist regime’s so-called Combat Engineering Corps wired and detonated the Jaradat’s home at dawn before the army withdrew from the town.

The ‘Israeli’ assault led to violent confrontations with Palestinians, in which one of them was martyred, while 20 others sustained injuries from ‘Israeli’ gunfire during the occupation forces’ military raid into Silat al-Harithiya.

Martyr Mohammad Akram Abu Salah

The Ministry of Health identified the martyr as Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, 17, from the village of al-Yamoun.

The director of the ambulance in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, stated that the Zionist forces prevented ambulances from entering the town to treat and transport the injured, while WAFA correspondent reported that the continuous confrontations with the occupation forces also led to dozens of tear gas infections.

