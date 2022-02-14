Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime

By Staff, Agencies

Bahrain's most prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim called for the establishment of a democratic and constitutional system to replace the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty in the Gulf country.

“The Bahraini nation’s demands are of paramount importance. Bahrainis will carry on with their popular uprising until their demands are fully accommodated,” Sheikh Qassim said on Sunday evening as he delivered a televised speech broadcast live from the north-central Iranian city of Qom marking the eleventh anniversary of the February 14 uprising.

He asked people from all strata of Bahrain’s society to demonstrate perseverance and remain steadfast and united in their struggle against the unjust and arbitrary measures of the Al Khalifa regime.

“Faithful peoples will exercise patience in their struggle against oppression. Nobody could emerge triumphant by sitting idly by. Victory can only be achieved through unity and solidarity,” Sheikh Qassim stated.

His Eminence also urged Bahraini people to preserve unity as they fight the oppressive political system in the country and tread the path towards democracy.

“There is no solution to the ongoing political crisis in Bahrain in the absence of a democratic constitution. The ruling [Al Khalifa] regime’s insistence on the policy of injustice will only open up rifts and create deep social divisions. Bahrain must be set free from the shackles of oppression.”

Sheikh Qassim finally said drawing up a new constitution is the only way out of the political crisis in Bahrain. He pointed to the need for the replacement of the Al Khalifa monarchical regime with a democratic rule.

Bahraini opposition groups have called for mass participation in rallies marking the February 14 anniversary.

Demonstrations have been held in Bahrain on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The participants demand that the Al Khalifa regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.

On March 5, 2017, Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure censured by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to the imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.

King Hamad ratified the constitutional amendment on April 3, 2017.