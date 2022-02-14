No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran Unveils Ten New Military Products

Iran Unveils Ten New Military Products
folder_openIran access_time 21 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran unveiled ten homegrown military products on Sunday, including missiles and artillery ammunition.

In an event on Sunday, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani unveiled the new defense systems, manufactured by the Defense Ministry experts.

The unveiled upgraded missiles and ammunition are utilized for ground battle.

Ashtiani said the new products are the result of a new approach, called “one shot, one target,” that entails engagement with the enemy at greater distances.

The new products include various stationary missiles, cargoes carried by helicopters and drones, and smart ammunition for artilleries and mortars used for precision strikes. The range and accuracy of the products have been upgraded.

Moreover, the Defense Ministry started the mass-production of a new type of advanced armored and tactical vehicle, dubbed Aras-3.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

Iran ImamKhamenei MohammadRezaAshtiani

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Unveils Ten New Military Products

Iran Unveils Ten New Military Products

21 hours ago
Shamkhani Highlights Iran’s Options in Interactions with World

Shamkhani Highlights Iran’s Options in Interactions with World

2 days ago
Talks on Revival of JCPOA Continue in Vienna

Talks on Revival of JCPOA Continue in Vienna

2 days ago
Imam Khamenei Pardons over 3,300 Iranian Inmates on Revolution Anniversary

Imam Khamenei Pardons over 3,300 Iranian Inmates on Revolution Anniversary

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-02-2022 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot