Lebanon Records 6,068 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

19 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 6,068 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 107 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 999,155 cases and 9,789 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 797 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 375 are in intensive care, with 87 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,327 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,611,653 or 47.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 3,782 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,199,745 people, or 40.4 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 1,176 third doses bringing that the total to 478,397 or 21.7 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

