Imam Khamenei Pardons over 3,300 Iranian Inmates on Revolution Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal to grant amnesty to 3,388 Iranian prisoners on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

Imam Khamenei agreed on Thursday to pardon or commute the sentences of the Iranian convicts upon a proposal from Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei who had requested the Leader’s clemency for prisoners with specific conditions.

The amnesty was granted in honor of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the Pahvali dynasty on February 11, 1979.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.