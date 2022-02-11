No Script

Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes

Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
folder_openSyria access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s foreign ministry reiterated Moscow’s call for the “Israeli” entity to stop its incessant attacks on Syrian soil, underlining the geopolitical and security repercussions of the operations.

“‘Israel’s’ continuing strikes against targets inside Syria cause deep concern. They are a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She further warned: The attacks “may trigger a sharp escalation of tensions."

This comes as the Zionist entity’s attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.

Adding to her remarks, Zakharova noted that “Also, such actions [the ‘Israeli’ attacks] pose serious risks to international passenger flights.”

“Once again we are insistently calling upon the ‘Israeli’ side to refrain from such use of force,” Zakharova concluded.

