Sheikh Qaouk: No for Postponing, Canceling Lebanese Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah's Central Council Member, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, stressed that there will be no postponement or cancellation of the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15.

“Hezbollah's stance is clear and decisive. There will be no postponement or cancellation of elections. This stance is not subject to any interpretation,” Qaouk insisted.

He further underscored that “External interference in Lebanon, first and foremost that of the United States and Saudi Arabia. Saudi and American officials are touring several regions of the country. They organize electoral meetings to decide on candidates, form lists and lead campaigns.”

“The purpose of these interferences is to provoke Hezbollah and spread lies to cast doubt on its position on the elections,” he continued.

According to Hezbollah official, “The upcoming legislative elections are perceived by Lebanese as an opportunity to change at least some elements of the ruling class, accused of being responsible for the unprecedented socio-economic collapse in the country. Some fear that long-standing politicians will try to postpone the elections if their victory does not appear certain.”