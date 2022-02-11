The Families of Martyrs of Nablus to Al-Ahed: The Orchestrated Assassination Was A Result of Hatred

By Mustapha Awada

In cold blood and in a criminal act, the "Israeli" regime's Special Forces assassinated three Palestinian youths, opening fire on their car in the Al-Makhfieh area in Nablus. The men were identified as Adham Mabrouka Al-Shishani, Ashraf al- Mbaslat, and Muhammad Al-Dakhil.

The families of the three martyrs spoke about this heinous crime and described how the enemy assassinated their children. The father of martyr Muhammad Al-Dakhil said in an interview with Al-Ahed News that "the assassination was planned in advance, and it took place after the martyr received a call from a friend of his to accompany him on a visit to one of the prisoners. That’s when he was assassinated and his cell phone was confiscated by the occupation forces.”

The martyr’s father could not confirm whether this call was a coincidence or part of the assassination plot. He is waiting for the results of the investigation, which are still unknown.

For his part, the brother of martyr and liberated detainee Adham Mabrouka Al-Shishani told Al-Ahed that "the operation was carried out by Zionist soldiers in Palestinian civilian cars, and they fired about 90 bullets at the three martyrs before they defiled their bodies."

Meanwhile, the brother of martyr Ashraf al-Mbaslat confirmed that "the martyrs have been receiving phone calls in which the enemy threatened them with assassination or imprisonment."

"The ‘Israeli’ forces were at the scene of the assassination the night before the execution. After the assassination the perpetrators proceeded to mutilate the victims’ faces, empty their skulls, and stab their bodies.”

The Palestinian resistance vowed to respond to the heinous crime in Nablus. Spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement Tariq Ezz El-Din confirmed that the situation on the ground in the occupied West Bank is susceptible to explosion, especially after the occupation army's assassination of three resistance fighters in the city of Nablus.

“The occupation should await a response to the crime of assassinating three Palestinians, and it must know that its actions will be met with a response by the Palestinian resistance," Ezz El-Din stressed in an interview with Al-Ahed, explaining that "the enemy will pay for it sooner or later."

He added that the pace of resistance against the occupation in the cities and villages of the West Bank is growing.

"The Palestinian people do not remain silent over the crimes of the enemy and will continue to carry out shooting and stabbing operations that result in killing soldiers and settlers and causing injuries."

Ezz El-Din stressed that the blood of the three martyrs in Nablus "defends the Arab people and nation against the occupying forces that desecrate the land and the sanctities."

The Islamic Jihad spokesperson called on the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to live up to martyrs' sacrifices, noting that "everyone is a partner in protecting the resistance fighters from the eyes of the occupation."

Ezz El-Din stressed that the Nablus crime "will only increase the Palestinians' steadfastness, resolve, and determination to continue the struggle and carry out qualitative operations against the occupation forces."