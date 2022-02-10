Biden Pledges US Support to Saudi King amid Ansarullah Counterstrikes

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his country’s “commitment to support” Saudi Arabia amid counterstrikes by Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance, the White House said.

Biden made the remarks in a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Wednesday’s call came as the Ansarullah resistance has intensified in drone and missile retaliatory operations against Saudi Arabia and have begun directly targeting the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Riyadh’s key ally in the region and main partner in the brutal war on Yemen.

“The president underscored the US commitment to support Saudi Arabia… and full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen,” the White House said in a statement describing the talks.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.