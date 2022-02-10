Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems

By Staff, Agencies

Bats.be, a subsidiary of ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries in Belgium, revealed a deal to sell radars and anti-drone systems to Bahrain, according to the ‘‘Israel’ Defense’ news website.

According to the site, there is talk of coastal radars under the brand name “BATS’ GR12,” an alternative name for radars produced by Alta.

The statement issued by the company stated that “the Bahraini Defense Forces have chosen BATS to provide it with integrated coastal monitoring systems, to defend the coasts of a military base in the country,” according to him, adding, “The solution includes multiple installations of radars and electro-optics integrated into the command and control center.”

The statement continued, “BATS’s GR12 radar technology will be the core of the solution, as the system will provide mid- and long-range as well as near-shore identification and tracking, providing them with comprehensive tactical situational images that are presented to operators.”

“The contract was signed in the second half of 2021, and the delivery is expected to be in 2022, and BATS is proud to support the improvement of the Bahraini Defense Forces, and to maintain operational superiority, while this was the company’s first contract in Bahrain, and we look forward to strong cooperation,” the statement said.

According to the site, the company concluded another deal in the UAE related to anti-drone devices, in addition to concluding a similar deal with the United Nations forces in Mali.